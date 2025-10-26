Weekend rain and storms impact Green Country Halloween festivities

TULSA, Okla — Rain and storms on Oct. 25 impacted some weekend events across Green Country.

Tulsa SPCA's Trunk or Treat was cancelled due to rain.

Suzanne Jalot is the chief development officer with the Tulsa SPCA.

“It was really, really disappointing when we saw the weather forecast," said Jalot. "We've been monitoring it for a while, but for the safety of everyone, we decided it was the responsible thing to do to go ahead and cancel the event.”

While she said safety is the most important priority, Jalot said the rain isn't stopping the organization from giving back.

She said the organization is still hosting a free adoption weekend to keep working on its mission to help our furry friends find their forever homes.

Future pet parents won't have to pay an adoption fee this weekend.

“We have done a veterinary medical exam, spay or neuter, microchipped, and up to date on all the vaccines," said Jalot. "This weekend as well, you'll get to go home with a little pet adoption goodie bag."

The Tulsa SPCA's Trunk or Treat wasn't the only event that was cancelled due to the weather.

This year's Meadow Gold Candy Cruise scheduled for Oct. 25 was also cancelled, posting this on Facebook:

But not every event had to be cancelled.

Organizations like the Oklahoma Aquarium were able to make sure they could keep up their more than 20-year-long Hallowmarine tradition going.

Lollie Moore is the aquarium’s marketing and digital strategist.

She said it's a good thing the aquarium is indoors.

“One of the great things about everything that we do at the aquarium, is the weather is always perfect inside at Oklahoma's only ocean," she said.

The Oklahoma Aquarium has hosted its 22st annual Hallowmarine event that allows families to come out and trick or treat while also getting a glimpse of what the aquarium has to offer.

But she also said she's glad it contributes to a great cause.

“All of the special events that we do at the Oklahoma Aquarium benefit our fish friends Education Fund," she said. "That allows us to bring students and schools here at no cost to the school.”

