SIGNS OF PROGRESS: Coweta Police station, fire station plans move forward

COWETA, Okla. — There are visible signs of progress in Coweta as the city moves forward with a new police station and a new fire station.

New signs showcase the future home of the police station near 116th and Highway 51 and the future home of the fire station near Highway 51 and 305th.

It’s progress people in town have been waiting for the past several years.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes that’s been going on,” said Police Chief Mike Bell.

2 News told you in 2022 when voters approved the “One for Coweta” penny sales tax. At first, a public safety complex with both police and fire was in the works.

Now, it’ll be two separate 20,000-square-foot spaces.

Police Chief Mike Bell walked us through their current 1,800-square-foot police station. From pink holding cells to the small dispatch room, the building has been around for decades and doesn’t serve its current needs.

Their new facility will have much more space for investigations, more holding cells, a bigger evidence room, and a dispatch facility that doubles as a tornado shelter.

“That will open the door up to so many things that will make our jobs easier to do, better for the citizens,” said Chief Bell.

Even with new upgrades, there will still be nods to the past.

“We will continue that down at the new building by the way,” said Chief Bell. “There will still be pink walls down there because it’s a tradition and everybody around here knows that.”

Over at Coweta Fire, they’re rejoicing over their soon-to-be new home.

“It’s finally happening,” said Chief Brian Woodward. “It’s real.”

Chief Brian Woodward says they’ve been housed inside a mobile home for years because of mold in the fire station.

Their new fire station will have 5 bays, a training facility, a workout facility, and sleeping quarters for 10 firefighters.

“It will absolutely be the best scenario for us to efficiently operate,” said Chief Woodward.

Both the police and the fire station will be 20,000 square feet. They plan to start bidding both projects in November and hope to break ground in January.

Chief Bell says the police station budget is $8 million.

