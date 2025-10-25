'Brings the community together': Tulsa Run kicks off downtown despite rain

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 25, the 48th annual Tulsa run kicked off downtown, and people showed up to cheer on the runners despite the rain. Organizers added a new 15k run to allow runners to see more of the city and its landmarks.

Lynse Robinson said she came to cheer on the runners.

“It just brings the community together, being downtown makes it even more awesome," said Robinson.

Toni Cook told 2 News she came to run the 5K.

“I love running in downtown Tulsa… The city is so clean and pretty," said Cook.

Robinson said Tulsa Run grew into a key event on the city’s fall calendar.

“This is a highlight for us, we look forward to it each year," said Robinson.

Most runners were cheered on as they crossed the finish line at 4th Street and Boston Avenue.

“I’m really grateful to be a member here in Tulsa… encouraging all of us to stay active," said Cook.

Executive director Destiny Green said the race is expected to attract around 5,000 fans and runners.

“Super excited to see everyone that still came out with smiles on their face," said Green.

Cook said no matter if people were trying to beat a personal record or just having fun, finishing felt like a celebration.

“Running or walking a finish is a finish… It was a lot of fun," said Cook.

