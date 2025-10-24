Rain brings possible flooding and cancellations of events in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Continuous rain across Green Country raises concerns about flooding and the possibility of canceling the 48th TTCU Tulsa Run.

Tulsa's Emergency Manager Bill Smiley is urging residents to stay prepared for potential flooding, even without severe weather currently in the area.

WATCH: Rain brings possible flooding and cancellations

Tracking potential flooding

Smiley recommends staying connected with local weather stations and keeping a go bag ready in case conditions deteriorate. He emphasized the importance of road safety during wet conditions.

"I think it's important right now, at this time of the year, also to look a little bit ahead, right? Certainly, when the rain is coming, Turn Around, Don't Drown, right?" Smiley said.

The weather concerns come as organizers prepare for the 48th Tulsa Run, where 3,200 participants are expected to compete in the 15K race, 5K, and 2K races.

Race Director Destiny Green says organizers are working closely with local meteorologists to monitor the forecast. They plan to hold the races but have contingency plans in place in case they need to delay or cancel.

2 News spoke with organizers who expressed concern about potential rain during race time. Green says they will make a final decision after consulting with city officials before the first race, which is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Runner Pete remains optimistic about participating regardless of conditions.

"I get to run during the day, I'll go run, and it's wearing like a hat and maybe dressing appropriately, but yeah, tomorrow will be fun, whether it rains, whether it doesn't, I'm super excited. Hopefully, there's no slipping or anything on the ground," Pete said.

Another runner, Nate, who started running 10 years ago and credits the sport with saving his life from addiction, says the weather won't stop him from crossing the finish line. He plans to run both the 5K and 15K races.

"Well, I'm on a running team. Since you're a running team, and our motto is, if it's raining, we're still training. So we're ready for it, you know, just bring it on. We're ready. I hate for my feet to get wet, but I'll, I'll be okay," Gormley said.

Organizers plan to provide another weather update and encourage runners to check Tulsa Run's social media for updates.

The race director told 2 News this is the closest they have come to changing the event due to weather in over two decades of organizing the race.

