'We want our river back' | Leaders announce big plans for Zink Lake opening

TULSA, Okla. — On Labor Day, a dream of 58 years will become reality. Zink Lake will open to the public with big festivities planned. Mayor GT Bynum tells 2 News it will include a parade, a fun run, fireworks, and various watersport activities.

“We want to have our river back,” Mayor GT Bynum said, “We want to be able to use it. We want it to be the focal point of outdoor, water-based recreation in our city that our previous cities got.”

Roger Thompson, who lives nearby, and frequently visits, agrees.

“I would love people to come down here, because it’s serene, it’s therapeutic. This is where you come and debrief from being at work all day. You come down here and get a peace of mind.”

It’s been a decades-long journey to get to Zink Lake’s opening.

1965 - Plan developed for Zink Lake

2020 - Voters approved Zink Lake

2021 - Construction underway

Labor Day Weekend 2024 - Zink Lake will open.

“I think it is a testament to the persistence that Tulsans have and the willingness to work together, to find a way to get it done. It is so quintessential Tulsa,” Bynum said.

Tulsa Regional Tourism is leading the charge for the big shindig. VP of Marketing Tim Chambers spoke with 2 News Oklahoma about the plans.

“This is phenomenal for our city but it’s also phenomenal for us as we look to grab other people’s money, because we want to bring them into Tulsa. It’s really important,” Chambers said.

Leaders have posted schedules and plans for the festivities at this link.

