'We have made progress': Dr. Ebony Johnson provides district update for TPS

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson highlighted progress in addressing chronic absenteeism during an Oct. 28 presentation, while also outlining plans for a 2026 bond that won't increase taxes.

"I grew up in Tulsa Public Schools, and so I truly believe that this role is both personal and professional," Dr. Johnson said.

The superintendent hit on a number of areas of improvement, from test scores to teacher retention, but added things still aren't where they want them to be.

"We have made progress, and we are celebrating that progress," Dr. Johnson said. "But also being very mindful that there are things that we are going to continue to work towards, and that there is more work to be done."

The bulk of her work, focused on fixing chronic absenteeism, something she made a priority during her sit down with 2 News Anchor Naomi Keitt in August as part of our Back 2 School coverage.

"It's going to be a challenge for our community to embrace that this isn't going away for us," Dr. Johnson said before the school year.

At the end of the 2024-25 school year, TPS says about 44% of their students were considered chronically absent. That's missing at least 10% of days a student is enrolled. So far this year, that number is down to 28%.

"We want it to maintain below 25%," Dr. Johnson said. "I think that's realistic for us right now, but it's difficult."

The other big talking point being the 2026 bond. Dr. Johnson expects it to go before the board in November, with a public vote in the spring of 2026. Part of that bond, one that won't increase taxes, includes technology upgrades and new equipment and uniforms for athletic teams.

"When it comes to our neighboring districts, we get competitive," Dr. Johnson said. "We want to look even better. We want our students to not be worried about being able to participate in certain activities, or not having what they need."

This all comes after an audit, completed earlier this year, revealed a large misappropriation of funds within the district.

"We made the decision to just be very transparent about the difference between bond dollars, and general fund dollars," Dr. Johnson said. "And how we're going to ensure we have the appropriate people giving oversight."

Dr. Johnson added state testing scores improved in both math and English and said after having 147 teacher vacancies at this time last year, that number is now down to 34.

