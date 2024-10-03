'We don't want an East Palestine here': Residents demand train delays stop

MANNFORD, Okla. — Residents from Creek and Pawnee Counties brought their freight train frustrations to a public forum hosted by Mannford Chamber of Commerce Thursday, with lawmakers offering some answers on combating the stoppages.

In the last month, 2 News has covered delays lasting up to several hours at all times of the day and night, hearing from drivers and families of all ages near Terlton, Sand Springs, and Mannford.

'You just had to sit there and wait': Mannford drivers trapped by train

Incoming Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) met with fellow state and local officials prior to the forum, as well as a spokesperson from BNSF Railway, which operates the local problem spots.



"They did have a spokesperson today that said they've talked with over 40 residents in the basin," Rep. Hilbert told 2 News. "So I haven't been involved in those meetings or discussions, but I know I've been calling them to share my frustration with the frequency of these issues."

Hilbert said there are advanced conversations between state lawmakers to guarantee funding to more access points across Basin Road in Mannford at minimum. Other railroad crossings in Creek and Pawnee counties could be on the way in the 2025 OK Legislative Session.

2 News Oklahoma

"It really seems like all the stakeholders are bought it to doing whatever we can to really find a solution," the representative added.

Among the grievances raised Thursday, one comment from a resident generated the most applause.

"We don't want an East Palestine (Ohio) here. That's all I'll say," the man said.

During the meeting, Mannford's mayor Clay Abercrombie was asked what the city can do if there's a medical emergency for someone waiting on a train to get out of the way.

He said there is a designated helicopter landing area where EMS can coordinate with a hospital to pick someone up.

Staffers from Sens. Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford's offices were also present Thursday. Rep. Hilbert believes if state lawmakers exhaust their resources to fix the frequency of stalled trains, federal agencies will step in at the urging of Oklahoma's congressional representatives in Washington.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

