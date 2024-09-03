'You’re just at their mercy': Mannford train delays drivers

MANNFORD, Okla. — Frustration is running high in Mannford after some drivers waited 45 minutes to get into town. Dozens of people say the problem centers around a single railroad crossing at Basin Road.

“You’re just at their mercy,” said Tennie Ledbetter.

The sound of the train at the Basin Road crossing dictates daily life for the people who live north of Mannford. People like Tennie Ledbetter whose lived nearby for about 50 years.

"If I need to go to the grocery store I’ll wait because I can see those lights from that deck,” said Ledbetter. “I know when the train is going by.”

It’s not the train passing that causing concern. It’s times like on September 3 when the train completely stopped on the tracks for about 45 minutes.

“That’s the only way in and the only way out unless you want to go by water,” said Ledbetter.

It trapped rives and backed up traffic at least a mile.

“If the train ties you up 45 minutes, that’s a long time to sit there and wait,” said Ledbetter.

Neighbors say the issue has been going on for years. Just last week, Mannford Police posted on Facebook an emergency mechanical issue right on the tracks that caused the train to get stuck, causing a big backup for drivers.

“It’s bad when we’ve got a lot of elderly people that live out here and they have no way to get an ambulance in,” said Marquita Adair.

Marquita Adair has lived in her house nearby for 53 years. She says the problem with the trains have been around as long as she’s been here and her top concern is access to quick medical attention if needed.

“Trying to get out if you’re having an emergency you know,” she said.

BNSF statement – Kendall Sloan BNSF Director of External Communications:

“BNSF trains operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We do our best to limit the amount of time any crossing is blocked. Our business and our customers depend on BNSF to keep our trains moving.



There is a siding track at this location that must be used when trains meet or pass other trains. One train will pull into the siding while the other passes it on the main line. The Basin Road crosses this siding track creating a conflict with two modes of transportation. We try to position trains west of Basin Road, however that isn’t always possible.



Building new infrastructure such as roadways or overpasses is fundamentally a local decision, between residents and the road authority. BNSF has had initial conversations with the City of Mannford about potential infrastructure projects to alleviate the Basin Road crossing. BNSF stands ready to work with the local community if they bring forward a workable solution.”

Some neighbors say they’d like to see a bridge over the train so they don’t have to deal with this issue anymore. Other neighbors just want to see some change.

“Take into consideration the people that live out here and the issues that come up because just the little things start adding up,” said Ledbetter.

City of Mannford Statement – Gerald Haury, City Manager:

The recent train delays are a result of longer trains using the "siding track" so that other trains can pass by. Unfortunately, there is nothing the city can do to have the trains shortened so that they don't have to block the crossing. We are planning to meet with State Officials to see if the State & Federal governments can provide enough grant money to create solutions to the problems. We have reached out to the railroad, and they say that they are willing to put up some of the money if we can secure federal funding. We are hopeful that the State will help us with the rest of the needed funding.



Train companies are granted so much immunity from the cities and states that it is nearly impossible to get anything done. If you check into the City of Edmond's issues in dealing with similar issues as Mannford, you will see that even with their vast resources they have been unable to resolve any issues with the trains.



We are always open to new ideas for solutions to age old problems and would love to hear of one that is feasible for Mannford.

