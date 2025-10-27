'We created this space to be safe': Non-profit takes steps to rebuild after burglary

TULSA, Okla — Maria Morris started Carabelle’s Legacy to help women who have had run-ins with the justice system get back on their feet.

That includes providing jobs at the Micro Café.

The cafe opened in January 2024 and has helped ladies get jobs to provide for their families.

On October 20, the Micro Café was burglarized.

Morris tells me the customer-facing screen, the power cord, a mixer, and a shaker have all gone missing.

“It was a little over $350 and so for a small organization like us, it is devastating," said Morris. "We do create some revenue from our cafe and catering sales. However, in slow seasons, we depend on the assets and things that we've already invested into to help get us through.”

Morris said it’s been tough trying to bounce back from the burglary, now that it’s caused more fees for them to pay off equipment.

Now, she said Carabelle’s Legacy is counting on the community’s love to build back up.

“The easiest thing the community can do, they can visit our give butter and make a donation, or if you want to stop in for a cup of coffee, we're located inside the legacy Plaza east building.”

Morris filed a police report and reviewed camera footage that provided more information on who the burglar was.

“We created this space to be safe and an opportunity for people to come and not only see the work that we've done, but also experience second chances," she said. "It really just saddens my heart, because I try to help everybody that comes across our path in one way or another.”

If you'd like to contribute to the non-profit's cause, you can donate to their Give Butter account or stop by their location at 5330 East 31st Street in Tulsa

