'They gave me a chance': Tulsa non-profit aims to reduce recidivism

TULSA, Okla — A local non-profit is aiming to help people who’ve had run-ins with the justice system get a second chance.

Carabelle’s Legacy is a local non-profit that was started by Maria Morris after a house fire resulted in the death of her daughter, Carabelle — which led her down a dark path that included incarceration.

“Being able to come out of the other side of that because I got a second chance," she said. "I discovered a lot of purpose and meaning, and community through food."

Morris said she wants to pay it forward — she’s helping others who’ve had run-ins with the justice system do the same.

Michelle Peebles tells me Carabelle’s has provided her with not only skills in conflict resolution, financial literacy, or cooking, but also a strong support system.

“We’ve all grown into this one big family," she said. “I’ve been through some things recently, and they’ve actually taken time out to help me through it, and it’s like I can call them anytime, day or night, and ask questions. If I need something, they’re there for me.”

Maria Morris said she does it to see the community thrive.

“I know what it is to be isolated and alone and feel like there's no way out," she said. "Culinary and community gave me that way out. It's what worked for me, it's what helped me be successful. So I wanted to see if it would work for others.”

2 News also covered how Morris has worked to set up a micro cafe that employs formerly incarcerated women and allows them to pursue their passion for baking.

Carabelle's Legacy also works to help families after they experience house fires to provide them with donations and funds to help get them back on their feet.

For more information on how to get involved or take advantage of any of these opportunities, visit Carabelle's website here.

