Non-profit works to help families affected by house fires

TULSA, Okla — A Green Country mom has started a new non-profit known as Carabelle's Legacy in honor of her 22-month-old baby girl who died in a house fire.

Saturday afternoon the non-profit held it's first fundraiser.

The 1 Life 2 Many fundraiser hosted by Carabelle's Legacy kicked off National Fire Prevention week to build awareness, inform the community, and impact the families who have experienced a house fire.

Maria Morris lost her daughter Carabelle Douglas in a house fire in 2018.

Following that Morris said she went down a dark path that led to homelessness, drug addiction, and at one point being incarcerated.

Once she was released she helped other non-profits which led her to start her own.

This non-profit's goal is to help others who have lost everything in a house fire and to honor her daughter.

To this day Carabelle's Legacy has assisted four families and is currently helping two more.

The money raised at the event Saturday will go toward her mission which she said is helping her to heal from what she has gone through.

“It feels like all the pain and anguish and depression and grief and devastation that I’ve been through wasn’t for nothing. To do this means that her life had a greater purpose than I could’ve ever imagined", Morris said.

Morris said they received about $1,100 through Saturday's event, in addition to an additional $25,000 grant they were awarded by the Oklahoma Justice Fund.

Morris said even though the main fundraiser is over, people can still donate to Carabelle's Legacy online or you can get involved.

