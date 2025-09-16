TULSA, Okla — Hispanic Heritage Month has officially started, and it's celebrated annually up until October 15.

This year’s theme is "Collective Heritage".

The Hispanic and Latino community is urging everyone to take part.

WATCH: 'We are here to stay': Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Tulsa

'We are here to stay': Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Tulsa

Tina Peña is a community leader who also works at Tulsa Community College.

She said urging students to embrace their heritage and traditions is a big part of what she wants Hispanic Heritage Month to honor.

“People need to realize that we are here to stay," she said. "We're here to share. We are part of the mosaic that exists here in Tulsa.”

Peña understands there is fear in the community regarding the topic of immigration.

Local News Tulsans anxious amidst immigration misinformation Isabel Flores

Still, she believes it shouldn't stop the festivals from coming.

“In spite of what's happening here in the United States, I believe that all Hispanics should come out and celebrate in a very orderly way and show that we are not fearful.”

She also said representation is key.

“I believe that there is a lot to showcase Hispanics who have really made a contribution here in the United States," she said. "Those students who are coming and seeing themselves as the future leaders in politics, in education, in art, in being entrepreneurs in this country.”

Speaking of representation, Yovany Avendano is a Mexican-American artist who aims to positively represent the Hispanic and Latino community.

He said he is currently working on a mural on 21st and Garnett that exemplifies the importance of diversity.

“I want to show people that you know, through the colors," said Avendano. "As humans, like butterflies, you know, we're not meant to be kept in a cocoon.”

He said he does everything for his community and wants to inspire others to do what they love to the fullest.

He also wants to invite everyone to admire his work and celebrate this month with him and his community.

Tina Peña agreed, saying upcoming events are open to everyone looking to celebrate while also learning about customs and traditions.

They say it's the perfect way to showcase "Collective Heritage".

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

