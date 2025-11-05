As the shutdown continues, experts warn of mental health issues

TULSA, Okla. — The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is creating widespread anxiety and mental health challenges for millions of Americans, particularly those who depend on federal assistance programs like SNAP benefits.

In Tulsa County, 1 in 5 people rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table. Of those recipients, 40% are children and 10% are seniors who depend on the program to eat.

John Ayers, vice president of community-based programs at Family and Children Services, said his organization is already seeing the mental health impact of the shutdown on their clients, especially those who have lost their SNAP benefits.

"And so, for those individuals, if they're already experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety, and now I must think about, where is my next meal going to come from? That just drives those symptoms even higher," Ayers said. "And so right now, having SNAP benefits cut off, that's the lifeline that helps make ends meet, right? And so, if I don't, if I must make a hard decision, do I pay a utility bill, or do I buy groceries? That's a really difficult place to be."

Despite the challenges, Ayers emphasized that resources are available and communities are stepping up to help.

"The community is pulling together and doing extra, churches, food banks," Ayers said. "Focus on how I get through what I need to right now, and then, focus on what are the next steps, what I need to focus on just to get through now, and then, worry about what's going to happen down the road."

Several resources are available for those struggling during the shutdown:

2-1-1 provides a 24/7 hotline for health and human services, including rental assistance, food pantries, and health resources

9-8-8 offers a 24/7 crisis lifeline for those experiencing mental health difficulties

Family and Children Services maintains a website with local food bank listings

COPES 24/7 crisis line at (918)744-4800

Family and Children Services is also holding a donation drive throughout the month, collecting both food and clothing for their pantry.

Locations for donation drop off:

2325 S Harvard Ave

650 S Peoria Ave

5310 E 31st St

1055 S Houston Ave

12710 E State Farm Blvd

725 S Utica Ave

2029 S Sheridan Rd

240 E Apache St

1 West 36th St N

102 N Denver Ave

