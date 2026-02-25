Washington County launches new emergency alert system ahead of storm season

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Two years after a tornado tore through Bartlesville, Washington County leaders are launching a new emergency alert system to improve how residents receive critical information.

Sharon Lankford remembers the storm clearly.

“Just lots of wind and tree limbs going everywhere, massive damage,” Lankford said.

She shared photos showing the destruction left behind. Lankford said it took four days and four dump trucks to remove fallen tree limbs from her property.

Despite the devastation, she said tornado sirens helped alert her to the incoming storm. Now, Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox says the county is expanding its emergency notification procedures.

“It was time for us to come on board and add this to our toolbox, if you will,” Cox said.

The county is introducing a free mass notification system via the app Regroup. Residents who sign up can receive emergency alerts via text, email, and phone.

Cox said the county previously did not have a comprehensive mass notification system. The new platform allows officials to send targeted alerts to specific areas within Washington County.

In addition to severe weather warnings, residents can choose to receive updates about road closures and other county information.

Lankford said the added layer of communication provides peace of mind.

“It’s nice to know the warnings are great. We need that for sure,” said.

Cox said the system can provide additional information beyond what the National Weather Service issues, helping residents stay informed with localized updates.

You can sign up by finding the registration link on the Washington County Emergency Management Facebook page. Users are asked to provide their name, email, phone number, and address. Cox said addresses are used to verify residency within the county and to ensure alerts are sent to the appropriate locations.

For Lankford, the new system represents another step toward preparedness.

“You never know where a safe place is," said Lankford.

County officials encourage residents to enroll ahead of the severe weather season to ensure they receive timely updates during emergencies.

