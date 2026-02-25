IKEA Improvements: City Council passes $2.5M economic development incentive

TULSA, Okla. — IKEA is preparing to move into Tulsa Hills, but some residents are raising concerns about what the high-traffic retailer will mean for an already bustling corridor of the city.

Tulsa City Council approved an economic development incentive of $2.5 million to support building costs, parking lot improvements, and certain public infrastructure improvements connected to the project.

IKEA is coming to Tulsa

One longtime resident, Deb Fitzsimons, said she is glad the city is taking steps to improve access to the area, but believes more needs to be done.

“I’m really glad they’re bringing it here, I’m just a bit concerned about the traffic," said Fitzsimons. "My biggest concern is Tulsa Hills is sort of a nightmare with the traffic. I don't think the infrastructure has been good from the get-go."

The city did not expand on what those improvements to infrastructure would look like. Though, Fitzsimmons suggested taking a look at widening some nearby roads.

"A four lane road that sort of bottlenecks under the overpass of 75, it's not working," she said. "The traffic lights, I mean you almost have to pack a lunch while you wait. I mean we find other ways of going around to avoid it so for me personally and for my neighbors, we've all had the same comment is how are we ever going to get to Tulsa Hills now?"

Supporting documents attached to the resolution indicate the store will need to be ready for a November opening.

Despite her concerns, Fitzsimons said she is looking forward to having an IKEA closer to home.

"I'm glad to see the diversity, I'm glad to see it grow, I just wish they weren't all looking at how much money they're going to make and consider the fact that we still have to get here," Fitzsimons said.

