SHOT AT NATIONALS: Archery tournament features 1,800 Oklahoma students

TULSA, Okla. — When most people think of school sports tournaments, basketball or soccer probably come to mind.

But for two days, 1,800 students from elementary to high school are trading the court and field for a bow and arrow at the SageNet Center.

The Oklahoma State Archery Tournament draws competitors from across the state, all working to master three steps:



draw

release

follow through

At Booker T. Washington, roughly 60 students made the trip for the challenge and the camaraderie.

Head Coach Joey Newsom said the team came in with high hopes, "We do have some that set some personal bests today, which is a good thing. We're hoping to beat our all-time team score."

Unlike many competitive sports, archery has a reputation for bringing athletes together rather than driving them apart. Archer Noah Verduzco said the culture on his team reflects that.

"It's so much more community-based than a lot of our team, we're just like Sophie said, we're really close, and there's not competitiveness between us as much. I don't know, it's really fun," Verduzco said.

Teammate Marcos Mendez Gomez said the sport also carries a deeper connection to Oklahoma's identity.

Archery State Championship

"I'd say the history behind archery is enormous, much bigger than other sports, and Oklahoma is a really hunter-centered state, so the background that it has really pushed it up to where it is," Mendez Gomez said.

Newsom said one of archery's greatest strengths is its accessibility.

"Well, for us, archery is a great place for maybe kids that can't be on the basketball team. It gives them a place to participate in a sport, participate in an activity," Newsom said.

For senior Sophie Gray, the tournament is about more than competition — it's about the bonds built along the way.

"For the most part, it means friends all the time. We are talking constantly. We are having fun," Gray said.

The top teams at the state tournament will earn a berth to compete at nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.

