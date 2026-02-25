Controversial social media post prompts Owasso policy change

OWASSO, Okla. — 2 News has learned that one officer has been disciplined and social media policies have changed following two controversial Facebook posts, which many in the community deemed as racist or unprofessional.

What Happened?

In July of 2025, the Owasso Police Department faced big backlash for using stereotypes and gang language to promote a blood drive event on social media.

“You’re especially targeting people of color. And you think it’s a funny joke. That’s not,” Sultana Xiong, an Owasso mom, told 2 News in July. “It’s insensitive, disrespectful, and just not classy.”

On July 28, OPD announced an investigation into the incident. 2 News reported we would continue to update the situation and committed to doing that.

The Investigation Lingered

One month later, in August, 2 News is told the investigation is still ongoing.

We waited six months, and emailed on January 21.

The Result

In a statement, Owasso Police Chief Jason Woodruff said the Professional Standards Division investigated the incident and that the officer was disciplined. It did not detail the disciplinary measures taken. Woodruff said that, as a result of the incident, the City of Owasso updated its social media policies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Woodruff declined 2 News’ requests for an interview.

However, City of Owasso officials were prompt in responding to our requests under the Open Records Act.

We asked for the previous social media policies, the updated social media policies, and a copy of the email that shows the updated policies were disseminated to employees.

The original policy already prohibited abuse or discriminatory content.

The updated version elaborates, specifying anything that could be perceived as offensive, culturally insensitive, or perpetuating stereotypes.

There is also a more detailed list of what content can, and cannot, be posted.

The updated policy applies not only to the police department but also to 13 City of Owasso departments with a social media presence.

