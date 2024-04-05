Wagoner County Workforce Development sponsors ICTC Coweta campus

COWETA, Okla. — Wagoner County is quickly growing, as many people move into cities like Broken Arrow and Bixby.

The county is launching a new effort to capitalize on that growth by approaching economic development in an inventive way.

Darla Heller, Wagoner County Economic Development Director, said 'One Wagoner County' is just a rebrand of work that has been ongoing for years.

"One Wagoner County really says ‘we’re all in this together,'" said Heller. "We’re working as one unit to bring business to the county, but also help existing business grow and expand here.”

The new initiative will guide businesses in the right direction to stay in Wagoner County and help those looking to establish there find resources to make them successful.

A Coweta Indian Capital Technology Center campus has long been a discussion among leaders in the county.

It's now set to open its doors to the first class of students come August.

“Wagoner County identified through the board of county commissioners that there were just opportunities that we could come up alongside projects that are happening in Broken Arrow, or Coweta, or Wagoner and help make one of those good projects better with our support," said Heller. "Several years ago, the Wagoner County Economic Development Authority started conversations with Indian Capital Technology Center about having a campus right here in our county, and that, years later, has become a reality."

High school juniors and seniors will be able to enroll in a health career program, cosmetology, I.T., welding and plumbing.

A sixth program is available for adults pursuing a licensed practical nursing certificate.

Campus Director Chris Helling said his goal through this partnership is to add to the prosperous local workforce by creating future employees right in Wagoner County.

"We want the kids to grow up here, establish themselves and become families here," said Helling. "We want to provide them opportunities where they can make a living and a wage to allow them to will allow them to stay here.

These programs specifically were chosen due to high interest and long wait lists at other campuses. Helling said there is also a solid job market for these industries in Wagoner County.

"Wagoner County is one of our fastest growing counties in our district, and it’s also becoming one of our most populated areas so we thought it would be great to have a footprint here to help with the economic development, also help with the workforce development coming out of Wagoner County," said Helling.

Full capacity for the school will be about 200 students, which could be fast-tracked into the local workforce.

