Wagoner County man guilty of killing father

WAGONER CO., Okla. — A Wagoner County jury convicted a man for first degree murder and recommended life in prison for killing his father in May 2023.

43-year-old Michael Anthony Notarnicola was arrested after police responded calls of a fight between two men.

2 News previously reported a woman's son was playing outside of their house when she saw someone dragging an elderly man into their yard.

Police say man beat his own father to death

Police later confirmed to 2 News the elderly man was identified as Donald Notarnicola, Anthony's father.



When police arrived at the house Donald was seriously injured and the woman's husband was administering aid.

Donald Notarnicola was taken to Saint Francis where he died from blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

The Wagoner County District Attorney said one of the witnesses took a photo of Michael before he ran off. The ground was wet and Michael left a trail of footprints that police followed.

“The tragic death of Donal Notarnicola at the hands of his own son has haunted me for over nine months,” said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp. “I am so thankful that a Wagoner County Jury has delivered swift and appropriate justice.”

Michael Notarnicola is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on March 11.

