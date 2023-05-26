Son accused of killing father in Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. — A man is in custody in Wagoner, accused of killing his father.

It happened May 19th. In a news conference on Friday Wagoner police said a man found the father and son on his property and called 911. He then found the older man was bloody and unconscious on the ground and the younger man ran into nearby woods.

Police got there and tracked the suspect using footprints and a trail of blood. They took him into custody with no incidents.

2 News Oklahoma is taking a closer look at this investigation and will update as we learn more.

