Wagoner County commissioners expected to vote on solar farms future

WAGONER COUNTY — The Wagoner County commissioners are scheduled to vote to either keep or appeal the denial of land for a $336 million solar farm.

Wagoner County residents reached out to 2 News after the solar project was originally proposed.

In February, residents shared their concerns with county commissioners and the company behind the project, Next Era.

Those living in the county said their main concerns surround the environmental impact of the proposed solar farm. The stretch of land they want to use is farmland up against homes.

The company said it looks to generate up to 200 megawatts of clean – renewable energy for Wagoner County.

Local News Homeowners in Wagoner County disapprove of industrial solar panel project Clifton Haskin

Juliane Davis lives in the area told us the potential benefits didn’t outweigh what she saw as several negatives.

"Potential water pollution, negative effects to our livestock, our wellbeing with health concerns," said Davis.

Next Era the county has $31 million in tax revenue and will bring about 300 jobs.

The appeal is on the agenda for June 16, Board of Commissioners meeting.

2 News will provide updates when it happens.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

