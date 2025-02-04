WAGONER, Okla — Wagoner County homeowners contacted our newsroom and said they disapproved of an industrial solar panel project that could be feet away from them.

They expressed concerns in a commissioner meeting on February 3 at the Wagner County Courthouse. Staff with the company behind the project NextEra said they're trying to generate up to 200 megawatts of clean, renewable energy for Wagoner County.

Julian Davis is one of many homeowners who voiced their concerns about a giant solar panel project that could be built just feet from their homes.

KJRH

"Everything from just the enjoyment of our properties with the visuals of a huge solar installation. There is noise pollution that they acknowledged," said Davis.

NextEra calls it the Persica solar project. Staff with the company presented it to county commissioners at their meeting. They said the $336 million project will bring the county $31 million in tax revenue.

Homeowners in Wagoner County disapprove of industrial solar panel project

The project will be spread throughout Wagner County. However, Davis disapproved.

"Concerns with potential water pollution, negative effects to our livestock," said Davis

2 News planned on speaking with NextEra staff, but they declined interviews. Because of this, 2 News spoke with County Commissioner of District One James Hanning.

"I think all of those things are valid issues. I think there's going to be a lot to look into to make sure that everybody's concerns are addressed," said Hanning.

Hanning said because of the feedback they pushed the vote back.

"For this to be properly vetted for all of those affected. We were just given one week and is discouraging," said Davis.

The vote will be at the Wagner County courthouse on Feb 10 at 9 am.

