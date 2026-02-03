VOTE AGAIN: Stitt wants to reconsider medical marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to send medical marijuana legalization back to voters for reconsideration, describing the current system as putting "a band-aid on a broken bone" and "opening up Pandora's box" during his State of the State address Monday.

The push to legalize medical marijuana in Oklahoma began 10 years ago when supporters gathered enough signatures through an initiative petition to get State Question 788 on the ballot in 2016.

Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana legalization in 2018 with 56% of the vote. One year after initial implementation and growth of the industry, Stitt signed the "Unity Bill" to establish more comprehensive regulations.

During Monday's State of the State address, Stitt claimed illegal criminal activity has taken over the industry and needs to be stopped.

"This industry is plagued by foreign criminal interests and bad actors, making it nearly impossible to rein in," Stitt said. "We can't put a band-aid on a broken bone. And knowing what we know now, it's time to let Oklahomans bring safety and sanity back to their neighborhoods."

Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt pushed back against revisiting state questions, saying lawmakers should focus on proactive policy making instead.

The medical marijuana industry has experienced significant growth across Oklahoma over the last decade, with several new regulations and laws implemented as the industry expanded statewide.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

