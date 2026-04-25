Volunteers rally around Enid families after EF-4 tornado

ENID, Okla. — In the aftermath of an EF-4 tornado, residents in Enid began the cleanup, but many said they were not facing it alone.

For Angela VonHagel, the storm left behind what is now her parents’ destroyed home, a place once filled with memories.

“I can’t put it into words, it’s just a lot,” VonHagel said.

KJRH

The tornado struck overnight on April 23, leaving behind widespread damage. According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, at least 40 homes were damaged, and 10 people were injured.

VonHagel said while the loss is difficult, the safety of her family remains what matters most.

“I know you work hard for your things and there’s a lot of memories, but we’re all ok, and that’s the bottom line,” she said.

In the days since the storm, volunteers from across Oklahoma have come together to help families begin rebuilding. Crews and neighbors have been working side by side, clearing debris and offering support to those impacted.

VonHagel said that response reflects what many call the Oklahoma Standard.

“These Oklahomans are amazing, the people of Enid are amazing, they’re coming from all around,” VonHagel said.

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