Veteran SWAT sniper's chilling assessment: "My 14-year-old granddaughter could have made that shot."

TULSA, OKla. — After countless high-stakes operations with the Sapulpa Police Department, Nate Norton thought he'd seen it all.

Nate Norton

But, this battle-hardened veteran is delivering a sobering analysis of the gunman who took the life of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk.

He was shot and killed while speaking to students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Just 33 hours later -- investigators arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah.

‘It would be a very easy shot to make, a very easy shot to make with a rifle such as he was supposed to use, a scope rifle, 30 caliber, a very easy shot to make,” said Norton.

According to Norton, the shot was so simple that even his teenage granddaughter could have pulled the trigger with deadly accuracy.

KJRH

‘I introduced my granddaughter to deer hunting, and at 14, she could make that shot at 200+ yards easy,” said Norton.

Investigators say the gun used to murder Kirk was a Mauser bolt-action rifle -- with a scope mounted on top of the weapon.

Norton showed 2 News his own similar version of the gun -- believed to have been used by Robinson.

“They said it was a Mouser which is a German design but basically the bolt action design that it is made off of, it’s inherently accurate. 30.6 is a very common caliber for anything from bear to deer to anything in between. It is a long range type of round,” he said.

When it comes to preventing tragedies like the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Norton isn't mincing words about where security failed.

He says outdoor events need proper aerial surveillance.

“Without extra manpower, the drone would be the best thing.”

Norton believes eyes in the sky like a drone could have spotted the threat before it was too late.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

