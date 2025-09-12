WARM WELCOME: Volunteer firefighter coming home after time in rehab

TULSA, Okla — A volunteer fire department is welcoming their fellow firefighter back home after suffering severe burns back in July during a Tuskahoma firework malfunction.

The accident led to the cancellation of the Jenks Boomfest this year.

The fire that took place led to five operators suffering severe burns, including Brad Lewallen of the Keys Volunteer Fire Department.

After fighting for his life in the hospital, he's been continuing his recovery in a rehab facility.

Captain Jamie Houston said Brad's journey hasn't been the easiest, and everyone is glad to finally see him again.

"He's still got a long ways to go," he said. "He's still in rehab, and the stuff he's doing now, my understanding, they're going to be able to at home."

His team has been organizing a homecoming procession along I-40 from Oklahoma City to Checotah, and then north through Muskogee to Woodall.

They’re asking everyone to pitch in and show their support.

Captain Jamie Houston said the event has become much bigger than initially anticipated.

"A couple our guys were going to take personal vehicles up and kind of escort him home, and it kind of grew from there talking to the fire departments," he said. "Obviously, we talked to the ones in our local area here and camp Gruber Fire Department. My understanding is that they're going to send in one of their apparatus all the way up there."

Houston is hoping for an even bigger turnout.

"It's really grown," he said. "We put the word out on social media. We'd love to have other departments, first responders, any just general public involved."

The Keys Volunteer Fire Department is keeping everyone updated about Brad's journey on social media.

Brad's team is also pitching in to organize a fundraiser on September 20 at the Keys High School.

They've been gathering dozens of donations like home-made baskets, quilts and cakes.

Some special items include a new grill, bike, and hunting gear for a live auction.

All proceeds will be given to Brad and his family to help pay for bills and other necessities.

The department is still taking in donations for the live auction. You can visit the fire department's Facebook page if you'd like to get involved.

