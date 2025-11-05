Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for man on Oklahoma's death row

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Tremane Wood.

Wood is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 13th if Governor Kevin Stitt does not grant clemency following this recommendation.

A jury convicted Wood of the murder of Ronnie Wipf during a 2002 robbery in Oklahoma City. Wood's brother admitted to the crime in front of jurors and is serving a life sentence. Wood's supporters say he did not commit the murder.

Oklahoma Attorney General says evidence supports Wood as the killer.

The board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency.

If clemency is granted, Gov. Stitt can change Wood's sentence from the death penalty to a prison sentence.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US