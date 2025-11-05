Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for man on Oklahoma's death row

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Tremane Wood.

Wood is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 13th if Governor Kevin Stitt does not grant clemency following this recommendation.

A jury convicted Wood of the murder of Ronnie Wipf during a 2002 robbery in Oklahoma City. Wood's brother admitted to the crime in front of jurors and is serving a life sentence. Wood's supporters say he did not commit the murder.

Oklahoma Attorney General says evidence supports Wood as the killer.

The board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency.

If clemency is granted, Gov. Stitt can change Wood's sentence from the death penalty to a prison sentence.

