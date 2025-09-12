Leaders react to controversial social media in wake of Charlie Kirk's murder

TULSA, Okla. — Social media posts, speaking positively of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, are drawing the ire of leaders across the nation, and in Green Country.

Locally, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler confirmed to 2 News Oklahoma that a public defender made controversial posts in response to Kirk’s murder.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, angered by the postings, spoke with 2 News Oklahoma.

“We can’t celebrate the death of another human being. We can’t condone political violence or violence of any kind. And, quite frankly, this is a total and utter lack of human decency on the part of this person,” Regalado said.

Kunzweiler declined an interview with 2 News Oklahoma, but provided a written statement.

“An attorney in the state of Oklahoma is held to high standards of conduct. This behavior is unbecoming of someone who has the privilege to serve as a legal counselor for Oklahomans.”

“I don’t know what to say to them, other than that it’s utterly disgusting and they’re apparently soulless,” Regalado said.

County commissioner Kelly Dunkerly, released a statement saying, “it is unthinkable that a taxpayer-funded attorney, sworn to uphold justice, would celebrate an assassination.” Dunkerley urged that “appropriate” action be taken in response to the comments.

Regalado learned of the postings, after getting several phone calls Thursday morning; he was flabbergasted.

“As a former homicide investigator, I can tell you that I’ve made more death notifications to families than I care to think about,” Regalado said, “Everytime, it was tragic. Every time, you could see the brokenness in these people’s eyes, because they’ve lost a loved one.”

Regalado said he has not discussed the matter with Kunzweiler. Offensive as the comments may be, he says, they are likely protected under the First Amendment. The postings in question have since been deleted.

“If you’re going to post such terrible things like that, then don’t pull it down when you feel the heat. Stick with your convictions like Charlie Kirk did,” Regalado said.

In Sand Springs, school district leaders confirm a teacher made controversial postings to his social media in regard to Kirk’s murder.

Distirct leaders said they are handling the matter internally.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released a letter to parents saying in part, “Let me be clear: any teacher or employee who attempts to glorify this disgusting act of violence will have their teaching license taken from them and will never step foot in an Oklahoma school again.”

