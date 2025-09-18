'Very graphic imagery': Teenager finds anti-abortion material in Tulsa bookstore

*WARNING: THE IMAGE AT THE END OF THIS STORY MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME READERS*

TULSA, Okla. — Thomas Johnson's son loves reading.

"Right now, he's really into learning more about World War II history," Johnson said.

They go book shopping all the time. A few weeks ago, they went to Books-a-Million in Tulsa Hills to buy another one.

"He came home and started reading the book the next night," Johnson said. "At 2:00 am, he came into my room holding something."

Inside the book was graphic material, which at first looked like a dollar bill.

"He first thinks Oh, cool, it's money," Johnson said. "Like his first reaction is like cool, more money. Then he sees that and he's like Oh no, no no no."

Here's what came out. On the front, an image of President Donald Trump, with phrases like "American Abortion Holocaust." On the back, anti-abortion art, which we've blurred, with a website link for the Oklahoma-based organization Abolitionists Rising, a group calling for the abolishment of abortion. Johnson called 2 News with his concerns.

"It's very graphic imagery," Johnson said. "I mean, my son is 17, but he's autistic. He handled it a little bit, but it's a little unnerving to be shocked by that."

Johnson said he called Books-a-Million to let them know what happened. They told him they've received numerous complaints saying the same thing.

"What if a kid, like parent or grandparent takes their little kid to the bookstore or library for that matter, and they try and get something for them, and that falls out?" Johnson said. "How are they going to explain that to their little kid?"

We called Books-a-Million to see how they're handling these situations, but didn't hear back. We also reached out to Abolitionists Rising to see if they went through the store and placed the material in books, but didn't hear back from them either.

We called Tulsa City-County Library to see if they're dealing with similar problems. They weren't available for an interview but did say they go through each book after it's checked back in to make sure it's not damaged, and that nothing is placed inside.

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

