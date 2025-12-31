Tulsa homeowner gets water restored, community help after contacting 2 News

TULSA, Okla. — Hunter Gotcher bought his dream home in North Tulsa in October of 2025.

On December 13, crews from the City of Tulsa abruptly turned his water off, citing a leak. Gotcher spent $1400 hiring a plumber trying to locate the leak, to no avail.

Without any solid answers, but a myriad of possible causes and finger pointing (on both sides), the City of Tulsa told Gotcher he would have to reroute pipes on his own dime before they would turn the water back on.

“That doesn’t make it my responsibility, to call a plumbing services, spend $10,000 to get this routed to another water line,” he told us. “Apparently, it’s going to be extensive work.”

He was stuck without water for more than two weeks. His roommate, whom he relied on for rent, moved out.

2 News contacted the city, which said it was aware of the unique situation.

he following day, crews showed back up to Gotcher’s home.

“They’re going to set up a temporary line so that I can have water immediately while we work on a permanent solution for my issue,” he said. “I’m really thankful for the city, I’m really thankful for KJRH, that’s the Tulsa I know, that’s my community and I’m really appreciative.”

In addition, Alliance Handyman Services contacted Gotcher and agreed to repair the bathroom damage caused by the plumbing inspection at no charge.

And Gotcher’s roommate can move back in.

“Within 24 hours of you guys doing this story, and that means a lot and I am really excited and looking forward to getting this up and going,” he said.

