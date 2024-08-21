UP FOR AUCTION: Price Tower again looking for new ownership

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — After years of rough finances and most recently announcing another temporary closure, Bartlesville's Price Tower is back on the market.

Angela Easley had the same reaction as the majority of longtime Bartlesville residents who enjoyed Price Tower's outside and inside when learning the tower is again looking for new ownership.



"It's really sad, because it is historical," Easley said. "The restaurant was fantastic. I don't know much about staying there for the hotel or stuff like that, but I definitely wouldn't change the food."

Despite the rugged historic landmark selling for just $10 last year to Cynthia Blanchard's Copper Tree, Inc., the co-owner confirmed to 2 News Wednesday it will be open to new buyers beginning August 22 through Ten-X Commercial Real Estate Auction Platform.

Here's Blanchard's full statement:

"After careful consideration, we have decided to list Price Tower on the Ten X Commercial Real Estate Auction platform. This move allows us to reach a broader audience of potential buyers who can appreciate the property's unique architectural significance. Our goal is to ensure Price Tower's legacy is preserved by finding the right steward to continue its care and vision. We appreciate the community’s support during this transition."

Its art and furniture, much of which is at the center of a legal battle with the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy over allegedly not granting Blanchard permission to sell, is excluded from the auction.

"The Conservancy is aware that the owners of the Price Tower have announced that it will be sold via auction. Successful auction sales of Wright-designed properties have occurred in the past, and we hope that a purchaser will emerge with the resources and vision necessary to care for this remarkable landmark into the future. The terms of our easement on Price Tower require that we have the opportunity to inform potential purchasers about the terms of the easement, and to work with them to ensure that it continues to be upheld even after the property changes ownership.



We are fully engaged in ensuring that the easement protections are enforced through the auction process, for both the building and associated collections. We are grateful for the information and support we have received from fans and advocates for Price Tower, both locally and globally, and we are committed to securing a good outcome." Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy

Protecting Price Tower is also important for local business, especially one stationed a hundred yards away a few days each week like Rob Jaks BBQ food truck.



"Not just for my business, but a lot of businesses around Bartlesville because there's a lot of people who will come to Bartlesville just to see that," owner Robert Jackson said.

City of Bartlesville and Bartlesville Development Authority denied any involvement with future ownership of the tower or the impending auction so far.

"The Bartlesville Development Authority recognizes the cultural importance and impact of the Price Tower and its affiliated entities. Arts and culture are an important part of what makes Bartlesville a desirable community for relocation and expansion. Like the rest of the community, we look forward to a positive future for this important cultural icon." Bartlesville Development Authority

Easely said she just hopes for the best.

"Hopefully they can turn it around and do what they need to do," Easley said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

