UNOFFICIAL MAYOR: Red Bird officials yet to document new mayor appointed in January

RED BIRD, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma received a unique invitation: to the first town council meeting in Red Bird under new mayor Edwin McHenry. What seemed simple turned into a discussion about the legitimacy of McHenry's position.

2 News listened to Delma Smith, a longtime resident of Red Bird, who expressed cautious optimism about the new mayor. “We’re still working on him. But I think he’s gonna be great. He’s trying, and that’s what it takes,” Smith said.

Felisa Singleton complicated matters, raising significant concerns regarding the process that led to his appointment.

She showed records from the Wagoner County Election board, seemingly contradicting the mayorship of McHenry.

“He said they elected him as mayor during a town meeting, which was just simply by people raising their hands. Whether they were registered voters or not,” Singleton said.

After checking with the Wagoner County Election Board, 2 News confirmed the vote at the town meeting was good enough to send McHenry to the mayor’s office.

Samantha Call, secretary of the Wagoner County Election board, shared a town ordinance from Red Bird.

“The Town of Red Bird shall hereby elect its officers and decide initiatives and referendum questions through its local town board,” the ordinance says.

Since taking office in January, McHenry says he’s been focused on the job.

“I wanted to do work. Construction’s what I’ve done all my life, and that’s what they called me to do. Clean up Red Bird.”

Still, the Wagoner County Election board said they do not recognize McHenry as mayor; at least not yet.

Call said officials from Red Bird need to send documentation from the January meeting, certifying McHenry’s election.

“I will get it to them,” McHenry said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

