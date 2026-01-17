United Indian Nations of Oklahoma issues advisory amid ICE enforcement

TULSA, Okla. — Tribal leaders in Oklahoma urged Native citizens to carry tribal identification and other proof of U.S. citizenship after reports that some tribal members were questioned or detained about their status in recent weeks.

David Bible, a tribal citizen living in Tulsa, said concerns about being questioned were one reason he routinely carried his tribal ID.

“There are always things to worry about… There are a lot of things that could happen and go wrong,” Bible said.

Margo Gray with the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma said the organization issued an advisory on Jan. 15, encouraging tribal citizens to keep their documentation with them.

“Keep your paperwork with you,” Gray said.

Gray told 2 News the advisory came after reports of tribal citizens being questioned or detained about their citizenship status, despite being enrolled members of federally recognized tribes.

“We don’t want anyone to be detained for any reason other than that they are not an immigrant,” Gray said.

United Indian Nations of Oklahoma Chair and Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes also expressed concern in a statement he said “It is deeply concerning that tribal citizens have been questioned or detained despite their lawful status. Given these developments, there is no reason to assume Native people in Oklahoma could not or are not already facing similar encounters".

Gray said she recommended that tribal Oklahomans carry not only their tribal identification card but also additional documentation, such as a passport or other proof of U.S. citizenship, when possible.

Bible said one of his biggest concerns is the impact these encounters could have on children.

“The bad part is our young children who don’t understand what’s going on, it’s traumatic for them if something happens," said Bible.

To help families prepare, the Native American Rights Fund released a fact sheet outlining what adults and minors should do if questioned or detained. The resource includes guidance on rights, documentation, and steps to take during encounters with authorities.

The fact sheet and additional resources are available here.

