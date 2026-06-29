UNDER CONSTRUCTION: New Coweta Fire Station making progress

COWETA, Okla. — After years of planning and operating out of temporary facilities, construction is underway for the new Coweta Fire Station.

Coweta has faced several challenges when it comes to its fire station. They have been operating out of a mobile home for four years while their new station is being constructed. June 29, the concrete foundation was poured at their new location. Located just north of the intersection of 305th East Avenue and Highway 51.

Coweta Fire Chief Brian Woodward shared what this means for him and his crew.

“We’re excited to have concrete because we know we can actually go up and start building and see signs of the station coming up in other ways,” Woodward said.

A permanent fire station will give Coweta firefighters a reliable base of operations, improving things in every aspect for the crew. If everything goes to plan, the new station will be open sometime next Summer.

“We’re cramped quarters right now," Woodward said. "Everybody is storing stuff straight up, we don't have assigned lockers, we don't have the luxuries of a normal fire station. So, the ability to have a little bit more freedom and have more of a private setting to study, to train, everything. Everything will improve with every line item that we work with.”

For residents, it means added peace of mind knowing emergency resources have everything they need for years to come.

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