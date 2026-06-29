61st and Peoria non-profit starting "guest choice" food pantry

TULSA, Okla. — The South Tulsa Community House is transforming its food pantry into a "guest choice" model, allowing visitors to select their own groceries.

The nonprofit, which serves about 1,500 people a month with a focus on the area around 61st and Peoria, launches the new format July 1.

Joan Calvert, executive director of the South Tulsa Community House, said the change came from guest feedback.

"Our main focus is reducing hunger for families in our area, and we've found that if we're giving them food that they don't actually eat, then we're not actually addressing the issue of hunger," Calvert said.

Under the guest choice model, visitors call ahead to schedule an appointment, typically 3 to 4 days in advance, then come in and choose items from each food group. Guests are allowed to visit once every 30 days.

Tulsa resident Aprille Nation tried the new pantry format days before the launch.

"It was a really awesome time because you get to pick out your own stuff to bring to your house. And they provide a basket for you to push," Nation said.

Calvert said reducing the stigma around visiting a food pantry was central to the redesign.

"Coming to food pantries can be often times embarrassing to families. We wanted to take the embarrassment out of it and make it more of a shopping experience," Calvert said.

Nation agreed.

TJ Eckert: "Do you like it better that you get to choose your own stuff?"

Nation: "Yes I do. It makes it like a grocery store experience."

Calvert sees this as an opportunity to shine a positive light on the neighborhood.

"The area often doesn't receive a lot of good information, good attention. So we're excited to be able to provide some good news for the community. There's a lot of good things happening in the community," Calvert said.

Guests can call the South Tulsa Community House to schedule an appointment. For more information on what the organization offers, visit their website here.

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