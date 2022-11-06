U.S. Attorney predicts decrease in catalytic converter thefts after nationwide raids

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wednesday’s nationwide takedown of a $545 million theft ring, that included Oklahoma, could be a deterrent for thieves in the future to steal catalytic converters, according to one U.S. Attorney in Tulsa.

U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson, of the Northern District of Oklahoma, says the blue building off OK-51, outside of Coweta, that got raided was the hub in northeast Oklahoma for stolen catalytic converters.

Johnson told 2 News he believes catalytic converter victims in Oklahoma more than likely had a catalytic converter taken to the blue building, which acted as a storage facility.

Tyler Curtis of Wagoner is one of 13 Oklahomans charged with conspiracy to receive catalytic converters. Johnson says Curtis is the ring leader of the blue storage facility where he and his group of cutters stored catalytic converters stolen throughout Oklahoma.

According to documents filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State, the building was under the business name "Curtis Cores, LLC," and was filed in early 2021.

“It wasn’t a real business. It was a front to make this happen," Johnson said.

It could be where Tim Cameron and his two sons’ stolen converters went.

“I think everybody feels violated when they have something stolen, especially something that's 1,000 bucks for all three of us," Cameron said.

From there, Johnson says the converters were shipped to "DG Auto" in New Jersey. The feds raided that facility on Wednesday, as well. Lastly, Johnson says the converters would be processed at a metal refinery for money.

“Those metals are worth more than $1,000 an ounce," Johnson said. "That’s more than gold.”

In total, "Operation Metal" is a $545 million catalytic converter theft ring with 32 warrants in nine states.

Johnson says Tulsa detectives brought the case to his office, among other agencies, once they noticed a 700 percent increase in catalytic converter thefts in the Tulsa metropolitan area from 2020 to 2021. About 2,000 catalytic converters were stolen in the Tulsa area last year.

Johnson says the goal with all of the exposure is to decrease catalytic converter crimes in northeast Oklahoma but also across the nation.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --