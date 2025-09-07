Two people shot in Greenwood District overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two people were injured in a shooting in the Greenwood District early on September 7.

According to police, the shooting happened outside the cigar lounge located near Greenwood and Archer just after midnight on Sep. 7.

Police said officers found one man who'd been shot and learned it happened during a fight outside the cigar lounge. While investigating, officers were notified of a second victim already being transported to the hospital.

Police said both men are stable and in good condition. No suspects have been identified.

Officers are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

