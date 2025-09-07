Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people shot in Greenwood District overnight

Two people shot in Greenwood District overnight
KJRH
Two people shot in Greenwood District overnight
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two people were injured in a shooting in the Greenwood District early on September 7.

According to police, the shooting happened outside the cigar lounge located near Greenwood and Archer just after midnight on Sep. 7.

Police said officers found one man who'd been shot and learned it happened during a fight outside the cigar lounge. While investigating, officers were notified of a second victim already being transported to the hospital.

Police said both men are stable and in good condition. No suspects have been identified.

Officers are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Two people shot in Greenwood District overnight

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US