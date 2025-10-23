State Board of Education tackling overdue budget, school accreditation warnings

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Board of Education is meeting Oct. 23 to address several key items that could impact families across the state.

The department's budget is the first item listed on the agenda for discussion.

The budget was supposed to be submitted to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services by October 1, but was delayed due to former State Superintendent Ryan Walters' resignation.

OMES granted the department an extension, with the board expected to approve its 2026 budget.

Beyond the budget, the board will consider requests for school staffing changes and Wyandotte Public Schools' push for a four-day school week.

The meeting will also address school accreditation issues affecting multiple districts.

Three Green Country schools are listed under accreditation warnings: Wagoner Public Schools, McAlester Public Schools and KIPP Tulsa Public Charter School, which is currently on a corrective action plan.

Tara Thompson, interim communications director for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, said the board is working through a large backlog of board items.

"I think that's a fair assumption that you will see a pretty lengthy board agenda moving forward on the next couple of meetings so that we can get caught back up after those meetings had been cancelled," Thompson said.

Thompson said the board is focused on items impacting people's lives.

The board will also consider reinstating teaching licenses for three Sperry staff members who had their licenses suspended after being accused of knowing and failing to report an alleged sexual assault on campus.

When the staff were first scheduled to appear on the agenda in August, 2 News reached out to the district's superintendent. Superintendent Brian Beagles said if the board reinstates their teaching licenses, all three will be welcomed back on campus.

This marks the first regularly scheduled board meeting with State Superintendent Lindel Fields leading the department.

2 News will be at the meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

