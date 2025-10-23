Tulsa Fire honors teen who helped friend after bike accident at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department honored a teen for his heroic actions during a mountain biking accident on Oct. 23.

17-year-old Emerson Kuykendall recieved a letter of commendation from TFD.

Back in July, Emerson was biking at Turkey Mountain when his friend suffered a catastrophic leg injury. He immediately provided first aid, comforted his friend and called 911.

His knowledge of the trail system helped guide emergency crews to the remote location quickly.

"Just to stay calm. The best thing you can do is stay calm and just keep your composure and, you know, go through the steps of like seeing how bad it is and then calling 911and being able to explain to them where you are and what's happened and," Emerson said, detailing how he was able to help his friend. "The most amount of detail that you can give them is like the best."

Fire Chief Michael Baker says Emerson's quick thinking and courage reflect the best of the community.

Emerson is the son of a Tulsa Firefighter.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

