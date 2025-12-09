Two Oklahoma children die in accidental shootings as experts urge gun safety

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 3-year-old in Hominy and a 4-year-old in Afton died within days of each other in November, advocates highlighting the need for secure firearm storage.

On Nov. 14 in Hominy, police say a 3-year-old accidentally shot himself while a parent was home. The child later died.

Days later in Afton, a 4-year-old girl was shot in the chest by another child and died. The child's father told officers he thought the gun was out of reach.

"The reality is that almost once every day in this country, a child under the age of 18 unintentionally shoots themselves or someone else," said Kelly Drane with the gun safety group Giffords.

Drane says the tragedies underscore a common disconnect between parents' perceptions and reality when it comes to firearm accessibility in homes.

"Many parents say that they don't think their child could access a gun in the home. Many children say they could access a gun in the home relatively quickly. And so I think there's a disconnect between parents who may think that their gun is inaccessible to children," Drane said.

According to Gifford's annual gun law scorecard, Oklahoma ranks an F, based on the strength of gun laws, etc.

On Dec. 5, 2 News learned of an elementary student bringing his mother’s gun to school on Halloween.

Broken Arrow Officer Mike Peale says simple steps can prevent these deaths.

"So, how do you remedy that? You lock them up," Peale said.

He emphasized basic firearm safety principles that could save lives.

"I mean, the golden rule of handling firearms is always to treat the firearm as if it were loaded. Never point it at anything that you don't want to destroy and keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to engage your target," Peale said.

Oklahoma offers a sales tax exemption on gun safes and trigger locks to encourage secure storage. However, the state does not currently penalize an adult simply for leaving an unsecured firearm that a child could access, nor does it require a specific storage method.

There is a law in Oklahoma that would charge an adult if that person gave a minor a gun, knowing they would use the firearm as a weapon.

