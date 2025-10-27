'Two months is a long time': New neighborhood struggling to get mail

COWETA, Okla. — New homes aren't the only thing being built in Lancaster Park. Frustration over mail, or a lack of it, is building as well.

"My mail experience has been an absolute nightmare," homeowner Chelsea Barnes said.

Her neighbor, Mark Malone, added, "Two months is a long time."

The new build neighborhood, seemingly stuck in no man's land. So, a viewer reached out to our Problem Solvers line.

"Everything on this side is Coweta. Everything on this side is a Broken Arrow zip code, but still Coweta city limits."

That's the answer 2 News got from the city of BA. Lancaster Park sits on the corner of 111th and 273rd. Everything east of 273rd has a Coweta zip code and address. Lancaster Park, which sits on the west side of the street, has a Coweta address, but a BA zip code. Malone thought he got a resolution from the post office.

"The gentleman that worked there, great," Malone said. "He took our driver's licenses and said you'll be getting mail in the next 15 days. No mail."

And it's not just bills and birthday cards missing.

"Well, I have three medications that come in the mail, and they've all been sent back to the distributor," Malone said.

It's been a similar frustration for Barnes, a first-time homebuyer.

"Just learning the processes of all this, I was just trying to get it done," Barnes said. "And I felt like nobody was giving me a straight answer."

Right before we started our interview with Barnes, a small amount of her mail was delivered.

"This is like the first that we've gotten," Barnes said. "So clearly it shows that the work that I've put in has gone into effect."

Her advice to other neighbors going through the same situation?

"For almost two months now, I have been talking to these people almost every week," Barnes said. "So, I think that I got the answers I did just to get where I need to be at this point. At least we're getting mail."

We called the city of BA, which sent us to the city of Coweta, which sent us to the Coweta post office, which sent us to the BA post office. We've yet to hear back from them.

