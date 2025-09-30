'Turn the water on' | 2 News viewer voices concerns about water usage at Tulsa dog park

TULSA, Okla. — Kurt Nielsen called 2 News, raising concerns about the water spigots at the Joe Station Dog Park.

2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers listened.

“Yeah, my name’s Kurt Nielsen, I’m a frequent person that goes down to Joe Station dog park. The city has turned off our water …. to keep homeless people from using it, and that’s not the way to fix this,” Nielsen said in a voicemail to 2 News Oklahoma.

Nielsen met 2 News at Joe Station to discuss his concerns.

“I wanted to bring my dog out here today, but I didn’t know what the water situation is,” Nielsen said, upon arriving.

To the city’s credit, water is flowing at two stations intended for dogs to drink. Though at another spigot, one that Nielsen uses to play with his dog, Bubba, the water is shut off.

Kurt Nielsen Kurt Nielsen's dog, Bubba

Just steps away, a crumbling bench sits rotting next to the chained-up bathrooms. Additionally, several spots around the park could be hazardous for dog’s running around.

“One of the … caretakers, for this park, is a little bit worried that if we make waves, they’ll just shut down the park. I don’t feel that way,” Nielsen said, “We got municipal golf courses, we got everything else, and they cost a lot of money, this doesn’t cost them hardly anything, but they do need to maintain it.”

At the very least, “that water should be on for those dogs,” Nielsen said.

Holding the city accountable, 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers reached out to a spokesman.

“Some water stations at Joe Station have been temporarily turned off, to help ensure they’re used as intended. We’ll continue to review water use and make adjustments as needed,” the spokesman said.

2 News witnessed some unintended uses, while filming the footage for this story. A woman, experiencing homelessness, turned on a drinking station and filled up her metal tumbler, so she could have something to drink on a warm, sunny day.

Help the people in need, Kurt says; don’t punish the dogs.

“There’s a whole community of people, and they all want that water back on,” Nielsen said.

