Tulsa's Johnson Park set to begin $8M construction renovations

TULSA, Okla. — Johnson Park, situated off 61st Street and Riverside in Tulsa, is set to undergo a major transformation with $8 million in upgrades, bringing new amenities to the 33-acre space.

The park, which currently consists mainly of grass and trees with a few courts, has seen better days, according to city leaders. Anna America, Tulsa's Parks Director, described the current state of the facility.

"It's a big, almost completely empty park, very, very poorly used," America said.

The comprehensive renovation will introduce several new features to the community space, including a covered basketball court, skate park, and its first new dog park in many years.

"Brand new pickleball courts. We will have our first ever that we have built, a covered basketball court…We'll have our first new dog park in many years," America said.

The upgrades will also include a brand-new accessible playground, replacing the single existing playground structure. The new playground will be designed to accommodate visitors of all abilities, similar to accessible playgrounds the city has built in other areas.

"A big, brand new, accessible playground, similar to the accessible playgrounds that we've done a couple of in other parts of the city," America said.

The renovation plans emerged from community input, with city officials gathering ideas from residents about what they wanted to see in the upgraded space.

Resident Katie Niemeyer, a mother who regularly brings her children to Johnson Park, expressed enthusiasm for the long-awaited improvements.

"I think it's long overdue," Niemeyer said.

Niemeyer emphasized the community-building potential of the renovated park.

"Well, the park, but also just the community element of, like, people from everywhere coming together. It's not about South Tulsa, North Tulsa, or East Tulsa, but it's about people coming together, being themselves, and loving each other. I think that's important," Niemeyer said.

Yasiine Cuevas, who recently moved to Tulsa from Miami, noted similarities between both cities' efforts to improve their communities.

"I really enjoy seeing things like renewed, much better for the kids, the younger kids, and our newer generation just kind of growing up," Cuevas said.

While the park's location has been associated with crime in the area, city officials hope the upgrades will help change that perception. Niemeyer, who considers her area safe, wants more people throughout Tulsa to recognize the neighborhood's positive qualities.

"I think people in this area deserve something of quality and something of joy," Niemeyer said.

Construction bids have just begun, with work projected to start in early 2026. The park will be closed for approximately one year during the renovation process.

