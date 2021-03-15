Tulsa's Fred Johnson Park gets millions of dollars for upgrades

TULSA, Okla. — A forgotten part of Tulsa is finally getting some attention.

More than $3 million will go to Fred Johnson Park in the Riverside South neighborhood near 61st and Riverside. Neighbors in the area believe they could use some help. Members of the City of Tulsa agree and are finally able to do something about it.

About $3.125 million will be allocated to Fred Johnson Park from the Improve Our Tulsa renewal. Voters approved the tax package in the November 2019 election.

This summer, the City of Tulsa Parks and Recreation department will get the first installment of money. Soon afterward, they will ask the people who live near the park for feedback on what they want to be improved.

“We want everybody in Tulsa, wherever you live in Tulsa, you should have access to a great park," Anna America, director of Tulsa Parks, said. "You should be able to get out and play and be active and have your community come together and be safe doing it and have good access and good amenities.”

Plans include improving amenities already at Fred Johnson Park and bringing in new ones such as picnic tables and sports fields.

