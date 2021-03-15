2021 Spring Break will look different for college campuses across the state

TULSA, Okla — For thousands of Oklahoma college students, this year's Spring Break won't be the same as previous years. In fact, many won't get a break at all.

Aware that this week students typically travel, some college campuses have cancelled it completely in efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

However, some college campuses will offer students resources throughout the week.

“For OSU students, OSU made the decision not to have the traditional spring break this year,” Jamie Edford, Director of Marketing and Communicaiton for OSU said.

She said their Stillwater and Tulsa campus locations are included in that decision. Edford said student's safety is top priority and campus officials made their decision with the health and well-being of students in mind.

Instead, students will get wellness days sprinkled throughout the semester.

“Those are days where there are no classes, no exams, so the students really get those days off to recharge,” Edford said.

Tracy Kennedy, Spokeswoman for OU tells 2 Works for You that the students at the Norman campus won't have a Spring Break either, but students at The OU Health Center Satellite campuses in OKC and Tulsa will.

Meanwhile, Edford said OSU is working to put on several activities to help keep their students motivated.

"In Tulsa, we will be having next week, what we’re calling a march madness celebration, where we just get some free food for the students that we kind of help them recharge and you know get a pick me up in the middle of the semester,” Edford said.

While Tulsa Community College will have a Spring Break, Jennifer Beati, dean of campus operations said their Metro Campus will remain open. She said they wanted to to offer students academic advising, financial aid, and other services, especially during this week.

Beati said TCC will also be providing meals for any of their students that are in need.

The campus will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

