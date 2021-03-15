Pioneer Woman says husband broke neck in crash on ranch

TULSA, Okla. — Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, offered more details about the injuries her husband and nephew suffered in a crash on the ranch last week.

In a post on her blog, Drummond wrote Caleb Drummond broke some ribs, had a concussion and some other injuries. She said her husband Ladd, who Oklahoma Highway Patrol said refused treatment at the scene, later drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska. There he was transferred to Tulsa for surgery after breaking his neck in two places.

She also thanked the "amazing medical team at St. John's in Tulsa." Both Caleb and Ladd are home from the hospital.

