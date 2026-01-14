Tulsa's Family & Children's Services to merge with Hope Community Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Family and Children's Services of Tulsa will merge with Hope Community Services of Oklahoma City, extending services to more communities across Oklahoma.

The deal is expected to close this summer. Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols shared his excitement for the decision.

“Strong mental health care isn’t optional for our cities– it’s foundational to public safety, housing stability, and the well-being of our residents,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “When organizations choose to partner across the state in ways that expand treatment, strengthen crisis response, and reach more people before they’re in crisis, that’s a win for all of us. This collaboration reflects the kind of leadership our state needs, and it will make a real difference for families in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and beyond.”

Both companies will continue to operate under their original names, and no layoffs are expected from either organization.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

