TULSA, Okla — Blackouts across Cuba have prompted members of Tulsa's Cuban community to step up and help.

2 News went out to speak with Tulsa's Cuban community to find out how the country is doing right now as it continues to experience blackouts.

WATCH: Tulsa's Cuban community sending humanitarian aid amidst blackouts:

Tulsa's Cuban community sending humanitarian aid amidst blackouts

Nora Ledea was born and raised in western Cuba, but has just celebrated 20 years in the United States.

She said while she’s proud to be a U.S. citizen, she makes sure she can go back and forth to help her family and friends having a hard time in Cuba, but she says the blackouts have actually been happening for years.

“There's a complete lack of access to medical care because of the lack of resources," she said. "There's a shortage of food that is affecting every single family in every aspect, there is also just issues with like public transportation.

Ledea recounted a story of a 30-year-old man who has been waiting 14 years to get a cornea surgery and has practically gone blind in the time his surgery kept getting postponed.

FLORES: "Why do you think this is all happening right now?

LEDEA: “I think it has is related to economic decisions that have been made and sustained along the years. I also think that just the lack of ability for the Cuban people to voice their ideas and their ability to be part of the just economic system has really caused a lot of damage."

While Ledea works alone for the most part, she and a small group of family and friends, both here in the United States and in Cuba, have started "Entrega", a group that collects items from clothing, food, medical, office, and school supplies to take to Cuba.

FLORES: “How does it make you feel to be able to go to Cuba and help people?”

LEDEA: “It feels wonderful." "It feels like I have done what I am able to do. My heart still thinks about the ones that are not able to enjoy a good breakfast to like when allergy season comes, you know, and I, and I'm and I have to, right away, take my allergy medicine, I think about family members and friends and People who I know don't have access to those things.”

To become involved with Entrega, reach out at (918) 813-9235 to learn more about how you can help.

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