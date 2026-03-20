TULSA, Okla — Blackouts across Cuba have prompted members of Tulsa's Cuban community to step up and help.
2 News went out to speak with Tulsa's Cuban community to find out how the country is doing right now as it continues to experience blackouts.
WATCH: Tulsa's Cuban community sending humanitarian aid amidst blackouts:
Nora Ledea was born and raised in western Cuba, but has just celebrated 20 years in the United States.
She said while she’s proud to be a U.S. citizen, she makes sure she can go back and forth to help her family and friends having a hard time in Cuba, but she says the blackouts have actually been happening for years.
“There's a complete lack of access to medical care because of the lack of resources," she said. "There's a shortage of food that is affecting every single family in every aspect, there is also just issues with like public transportation.
Ledea recounted a story of a 30-year-old man who has been waiting 14 years to get a cornea surgery and has practically gone blind in the time his surgery kept getting postponed.
FLORES: "Why do you think this is all happening right now?
LEDEA: “I think it has is related to economic decisions that have been made and sustained along the years. I also think that just the lack of ability for the Cuban people to voice their ideas and their ability to be part of the just economic system has really caused a lot of damage."
While Ledea works alone for the most part, she and a small group of family and friends, both here in the United States and in Cuba, have started "Entrega", a group that collects items from clothing, food, medical, office, and school supplies to take to Cuba.
FLORES: “How does it make you feel to be able to go to Cuba and help people?”
LEDEA: “It feels wonderful." "It feels like I have done what I am able to do. My heart still thinks about the ones that are not able to enjoy a good breakfast to like when allergy season comes, you know, and I, and I'm and I have to, right away, take my allergy medicine, I think about family members and friends and People who I know don't have access to those things.”
To become involved with Entrega, reach out at (918) 813-9235 to learn more about how you can help.
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