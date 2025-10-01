Tulsa Zoo remembers Jane Goodall

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is honoring the legacy of legendary primatologist Jane Goodall.

Goodall died Oct. 1st at 91.

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the Jane Goodall Institute said.

Goodall also made numerous visits to Tulsa and the Tulsa Zoo over the years. The zoo shared these memories on their Facebook page:

Today, we join the world in honoring the life of Dr. Jane Goodall, whose groundbreaking work forever changed the way we understand chimpanzees and our natural world. Her research in animal behavior and her lifelong dedication to conservation inspired millions to care for wildlife and take action to protect our planet.



Tulsa Zoo was honored to welcome Dr. Goodall 1988 and 1996, where she spoke with our staff and visited our chimpanzees. Our staff remembers her as being a soft-spoken conservation hero who went out of her way to connect with those around her, including our chimps.



Our staff hung on her every word, trying to learn everything they could. That personal connection remains a cherished moment in our history, and we are grateful to have shared in even a small part of her extraordinary journey. Dr. Goodall’s passion, wisdom, and unwavering advocacy for animals leave an immeasurable legacy.

Goodall also visited schools in the Green Country area during her visits to Tulsa.

