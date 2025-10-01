Jane Goodall, known for study of chimps, dies at 91

Known for her love of chimpanzees, Jane Goodall died on Wednesday at age 91 of natural causes, the Jane Goodall Institute announced on its Instagram page. She was in California ahead of a planned speaking engagement in Los Angeles, according to her institute.

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the Jane Goodall Institute said.

Goodall's studies of wild chimps began in 1960 when she visited the shores of Tanzania with her mother, Vanne. Amid her studies, she noted that chimpanzees used tools and had other social traits that were originally thought to be unique to humans.

Even into her 90s, Goodall remained an active voice for conservation. At the time of her death, she had several speaking events on her schedule in the coming days.

Breaking story will be updated. Just last week, she was in New York for Climate Week, where she reportedly told audience members to "have courage" in taking on sustainability.